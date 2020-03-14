Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where cases have been confirmed across the country

By Sara G. Miller and Jiachuan Wu
U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for coronavirus cases in the United States.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of March 14, there were more than 2,600 cases confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News reporting. There have been 58 deaths, including eight announced March 14: three in Washington, two in New York, one in Virginia, one in Louisiana and one in Florida.
At least 18 patients have recovered: Six in California, five in Nebraska, two in Georgia, two in Illinois, one in Washington, one in Arizona and one in Wisconsin.
