Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where cases have been confirmed across the country

U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for coronavirus cases in the United States.
As of March 15, there were more than 3,500 cases confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News reporting. There have been 67 deaths, including eight announced March 14: three in Washington, two in New York, one in Virginia, one in Louisiana and one in Florida.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. If you're looking for information on where to find coronavirus tests in your state, NBC News has compiled that data here.
At least 21 patients have recovered, including patients in California, Nebraska, Georgia, Illinois, Washington, Arizona, Wisconsin, Maryland and Kentucky.
See NBC News' coronavirus world map, NBC News’ coverage of the coronavirus, and read the coronavirus live blog.