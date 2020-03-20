Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where cases have been confirmed across the country

By Sara G. Miller and Jiachuan Wu

U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for coronavirus cases in the United States.

As of March 20, there were more than 17,000 cases confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News reporting. There have been at least 220 deaths.

This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. Note that cases in the U.S. are increasing due to improving in testing capabilities as well as more people catching the disease. If you're looking for information on where to find coronavirus tests in your state, NBC News has compiled that data here.

