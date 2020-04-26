Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of how many cases have been confirmed across the country

U.S. health officials continue to monitor for coronavirus cases in the United States.
As of April 26, more than 900,000 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News reporting. There have been more than 50,000 deaths.
This map will be updated twice daily, once before 11 a.m. EDT and once before 7 p.m. EDT. Note that cases in the U.S. are increasing due to improving in testing capabilities as well as more people catching the disease. If you're looking for information on where to find coronavirus tests in your state, NBC News has compiled that information here.
The number of new, confirmed cases across the country is increasing at at least 20,000 per day as of April, with New York bearing the brunt of the new cases. Track the number of new coronavirus cases per day:
See the rise in confirmed coronavirus cases across the country
As the number of Americans with COVID-19 grows, see how the number of those with the disease has increased with this animated map of confirmed cases across the U.S.: