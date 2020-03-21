Coronavirus updates: 75 million Americans under virtual lockdown as restrictions tighten

At least 75 million Americans are under virtual lockdown after Illinois became the latest state to issue a stay-at-home order in a bid to fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.
“I don’t come to this decision easily,” said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a press conference Friday afternoon. “I fully recognize that in some cases, I am choosing between saving people's lives and saving people's livelihoods. But ultimately you can't have a livelihood if you don't have your life."
California issued a stay-at-home order Thursday, and New York's governor mandated that all nonessential businesses keep workers at home. Pennsylvania's governor has also ordered that all businesses that are not "life-sustaining" close.
There are now more than 275,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
