California issues 'stay at home' order, no new local cases in China for second day

Image: A barista from the "Art Of Coffee" cafe uses a pulley system to accept cash for a cup of coffee from a customer, in an effort to practise social distancing amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangkok
A barista at a cafe in Bangkok uses a pulley system to accept cash for a cup of coffee in an effort to practice social distancing on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By NBC News

California’s governor issued a stay at home order, which took effect Thursday night. The state's 40 million residents were asked to leave their homes only when necessary and it will remain in place until further notice.

China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, announced that for the second day in a row it had no new local cases.

And President Trump is planning to place limits on travel between the U.S. and Mexico, similar to those put in place for Canada.

There are now nearly 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

