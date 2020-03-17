Coronavirus updates: Countries across the world step up restrictions to combat crisis

The United States and European nations are stepping up measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus and counteract its economic impact, as the numbers of deaths and infections continues to grow.
California officials announced a complete lockdown of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, that requires people to stay home except for essential needs, and the governor of Ohio is recommending postponing the state's primary elections originally scheduled for Tuesday.
New York, Los Angeles and Washington state have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 4,000 and the number of deaths beyond the current number of at least 85.
A long list of European nations that have enacted severe countrywide lockdowns and the European Union has suggested blocking all travel to the 26-nation bloc for 30 days. Canada has also closed its borders to all but U.S. citizens.
The Dow Jones plunged nearly 3,000 points Monday and President Donald Trump said the government would be "powerfully supporting" affected industries such as aviation.
