Coronavirus updates: Global cases approach 200,000 as lockdown becomes the new normal

The number of coronavirus cases globally was approaching 200,000 on Wednesday, as people in the U.S. and in countries across the world adjusted to life under lockdown and isolation.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more currently more than 198,000 confirmed cases and almost 8,000 deaths related to coronavirus.
The United States and many European nations have this week installed measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, including curfews and restrictions on movement. U.S. nationals are among those traveling back to their home nations.
The U.S. death toll surpassed 100 on Tuesday as all 50 states have now reported cases, and the E.U. announced sweeping restrictions on most travel within the 27-country bloc.
The White House announced Tuesday that it is looking to send checks directly to Americans in order to soften the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
