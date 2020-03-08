The first case of coronavirus in Washington D.C. was confirmed Saturday by District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser. The patient was described as a resident in his 50s who appears to have contracted the virus in late February, when he started feeling ill, she said.
Two people have died in Florida, one in California and 16 in Washington state as hundreds of cases of infection have been reported around the country.
Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University. Huge swathes of Italy have been locked down and health experts are continuing to urge people to practice preventative measures, such as routine hand-washing, in order to avoid COVID-19.
