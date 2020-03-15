Coronavirus updates live: U.S. nationals fly home as Europe intensifies lockdown

Americans were racing to cut vacations short and re-book flights home this weekend as Europe continued to lockdown towns and cities this weekend as Americans raced to re-book flights.
France's prime minister said the country is getting ready to close all cafés, restaurants, clubs and cinemas because the spread of the virus has continued. Spain has declared a state of emergency and is telling people to stay indoors for two weeks, except for emergencies, to buy food or to go to work.
On Saturday President Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor said. Vice President Mike Pence also said new travel restrictions would be put in place with regard to the U.K. and Ireland.
The mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, ordered a curfew across the city starting Monday.
The United States has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 59, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
