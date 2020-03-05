Coronavirus updates live: California declares emergency, governments race to stop spread

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco
The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2020.Scott Strazzante / AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News

California has declared an emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, as tests continued Thursday on board a Princess cruise ship that has been linked to two cases of the virus in the state.

California's first death related to coronavirus was confirmed on Wednesday, while another fatality in Washington brought that state's death toll up to 10.

Congressional leaders, meanwhile, have agreed on an $8 billion emergency funding package to help fight the coronavirus that is headed to the House.

The virus is now spreading more rapidly outside China, where the epidemic started, with mainland China recording just 119 new confirmed cases while hundreds of cases were reported globally.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

NBC News