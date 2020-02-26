Coronavirus updates live: Countries prepare as outbreak spreads

DEVELOPING: Police respond to 'critical incident' at MolsonCoors campus in Milwaukee

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: A scanning electron microscope image of the virus that causes COVID-19 isolated from a patient in the U.S.
A scanning electron microscope image of the virus that causes COVID-19 isolated from a patient in the U.S.

By NBC News

The coronavirus outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world, affecting markets and disrupting travel. A recent increase in cases in Italy, Iran and South Korea have heightened concerns about the ability to contain the spread of the virus.

Cases in the U.S. have been limited, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities.

