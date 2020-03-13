Coronavirus updates live: Dow plunges as White House grapples with spreading crisis

By NBC News
The United States on Thursday surpassed 1,600 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41. Kansas reported its first death Thursday.
Wall Street recorded historic losses as fears intensified over the economic fallout from the pandemic, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 10 percent, and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both down by 9 percent.
It was the worst point drop ever for the Dow and its worst performance since the market crash in 1987.
