Coronavirus updates live: First deaths outside west coast confirmed in Florida

By NBC News
Two people in Florida have died from coronavirus, becoming the first U.S. fatalities outside of California and Washington state.
A total of 17 people have now died across the country and more than 330 cases have been confirmed nationwide. Pennsylvania announced its first cases.
Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have been infected, according to John Hopkins University and health experts are continuing to urge people to practice preventative measures, such as routine hand washing, in order to avoid COVID-19.
President Donald Trump on Friday morning signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the virus.
