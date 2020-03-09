Coronavirus updates live: Northern Italy on lockdown as anxiety grows in D.C.

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AFP - Getty Images

By NBC News

Members of Congress are becoming increasingly anxious about coronavirus, and there is growing pressure on leadership to take steps to protect lawmakers — even potentially recessing for a period of weeks — two Democratic congressional sources said Sunday.

In Houston, Rice University canceled classed this week while Columbia in New York city said it would suspend them on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, stock futures tumbled overnight Sunday with investors bracing for the economic fallout of the epidemic, with a shocking all-out price war adding to anxiety.

NBC News