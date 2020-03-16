Coronavirus updates live: U.S. cities close public buildings as global shutdown grows

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
Image: Carrie Hopkins, of Marysville, worships during a "drive-in" church service at The Grove Church
Carrie Hopkins worships during a "drive-in" church service at The Grove Church, in Marysville, Washington, on Sunday.Jason Redmond / Reuters

By NBC News

Major U.S. cities are following European nations and capitals in shutting down schools, bars and theaters as measures to delay the spread of coronavirus step up across the world.

New York, Los Angeles and Washington State have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 3,000. The National Security Council stressed Sunday night that there is no U.S.-wide shutdown or national quarantine.

A long list of European nations have enacted severe country-wide lockdowns, including France, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland. The U.K. has yet to announce any restrictive measures on schools or public buildings, but is facing pressure to do so.

The U.S. death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of those deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.

NBC News