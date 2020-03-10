Coronavirus updates live: U.S., Europe brace for infection spread as Italy begins lockdown

The Coronavirus crisis continues to unfold across the world as Italy begins a country-wide lockdown.
Image: A woman jumps as she poses for a photo next to the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy
A woman jumps as she poses for a photo next to the Trevi fountain in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020.Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters

By NBC News

Western Europe and the U.S. were braced Tuesday morning for a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, as Italy continues to enforce an unprecedented country-wide lockdown in an attempt to mitigate the virus' spread.

Global markets were starting to readjust after Monday was declared Wall Street's worst since the financial crash of 2008, with the Dow Jones falling 2,000 points. In London the FTSE100 share index of leading companies fell to a three-year low as oil prices crashed.

Italy, which has extended the containment measures already in place in northern regions to the entire country, has confirmed more than 9,000 cases

Domestic measures continue to help prevent the spread of the virus in the U.S. with the cancellation of public events such as the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Florida, where 14 people had tested positive as of Monday night, was the latest state to declare a state of emergency.

NBC News