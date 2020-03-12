Coronavirus updates live: U.S. slaps travel restrictions on most of Europe

President Donald Trump announced that he would ban many foreign travelers from most of Europe for the next 30 days amid the growing coronavirus outbreak which has sickened more than 1,000 and killed at least 33 in the U.S.
"The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots," Trump said Wednesday night, speaking from the Oval Office. "As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe."
The ban applies to foreign nationals who have visited 26 countries in Europe that allow unrestricted movement among them. Ireland and the U.K. are exempt, although it is not clear why because the virus is also present in Britain.
On Wednesday, World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,400 points.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.