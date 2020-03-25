Coronavirus updates: Senate passes $2 trillion stimulus plan as U.S. cases climb

The White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus, as it continues to spread throughout the U.S and in Europe.
The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.
President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people.
And after growing international pressure, Japan and the International Olympic Committee agreed to postpone the 2020 Tokyo games until next year but said they would happen no later than summer 2021.
