Coronavirus updates: Senate passes $2 trillion stimulus plan as U.S. cases climb

Image: Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad
Migrant workers and their families board a truck in Ahmedabad, India, to return to their villages after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday. Amit Dave / Reuters

By NBC News

The White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus, as it continues to spread throughout the U.S and in Europe.

The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.

President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people.

And after growing international pressure, Japan and the International Olympic Committee agreed to postpone the 2020 Tokyo games until next year but said they would happen no later than summer 2021.

