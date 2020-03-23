A vote to advance a massive coronavirus stimulus bill failed Sunday night in the Senate as negotiations so far had yet to produce a deal on the more than $1 trillion aid package.
And Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19.
The spread of the pandemic prompted Canada and Australia to say they won’t be sending athletes to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this year if they aren't delayed because of coronavirus, officials said Sunday.
Italy, the hardest hit country in Europe, has banned travel within the country on Sunday. The government also issued an order freezing all business activity deemed non-essential in an effort to keep more people at home. The businesses will have to remain closed until April 3.
