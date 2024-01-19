Costco charcuterie meats linked to salmonella outbreak that has sickened dozens

Charcuterie meats sold at Costco and Sam's Club have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across the U.S., according to the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been investigating the outbreak across 22 states since Jan. 5. In its Thursday update, 23 new illnesses were added to the tally, totaling 47 cases since the investigation began.

Ten people have been hospitalized from the outbreak, according to the CDC.

The CDC is cautioning consumers from eating certain charcuterie products sold at Costco and Sam's Club.

The Busseto brand "Charcuterie Sampler," which contains prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry coppa and is sold at Sam's Club, should be avoided, no matter the lot code, the CDC said. The meats come in a twin-pack of two 9-ounce packages.

Also to be avoided is the Fratelli Beretta brand "Antipasto Gran Beretta" sold at Costco, the CDC said. The package, also a twin-pack containing two 12-ounce packages, contains black pepper coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa and prosciutto. Any lot code of these packages could be contaminated.

Consumers who bought these products should throw them away without eating them, the CDC said. The agency also said businesses should refrain from serving and selling the products. If these products touched any surfaces or containers, they should be washed with hot soapy water or put in the dishwasher.

Investigators are looking into whether any other products might be contaminated, the CDC said.

The CDC said in a news release that the updated information came from interviews with people who got sick after eating the meats. Four people interviewed bought Fratelli Beretta brand products before getting sick. Three others bought the Busseto brand sampler and an additional two people said they bought charcuterie meats from Sam's Club but couldn't remember the brand name.

Symptoms of Salmonella usually start anywhere from six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.