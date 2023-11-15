Disease runs rampant in Gaza as clean water runs out

As clean water in Gaza runs out, a long-expected health crisis has surged in recent days: a steep increase in gastrointestinal diseases and other illnesses tied to poor sanitation.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported that more than 44,000 cases of diarrhea had been documented in Gaza since mid-October — a dramatic increase compared to previous years.

Last week, the WHO said that more than half of those cases were among children under age 5. In 2021 and 2022, Gaza averaged 2,000 cases a month of diarrhea among young kids.

Dr. Ahmed Moghrabi, the head of plastic surgery at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, said he has seen increases in gastrointestinal illnesses. He and his children have been personally affected.