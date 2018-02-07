Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Do cellphones cause cancer? The latest studies from the federal government show that maybe, at the highest doses for the longest periods of time, cellphone radiation might cause one type of cancer in rats.

But that probably does not translate to people, experts agreed.

It’s a hotly debated topic, and the National Toxicology Program, which assesses these kinds of risks, has been studying about 3,000 mice and rats bathed in varying doses of cellphone radiation for virtually their entire lifespans — from when they are in the womb to old age.

The bottom line from the senior scientist who leads the studies: “I think the reports don’t go much further than what we reported earlier, and I have not changed the way I use a cellphone, no,” said NTP’s John Bucher.

“No, I have not recommended changes to my children,” Bucher told reporters in a telephone briefing.

The reports released Friday are an update of what the NTP reported in May of 2016. They’re being released for public comment, and then a panel of experts from outside government will discuss the findings in March.

The two most significant findings: Male rates given high doses of cellphone radiation had a higher risk of a type of cancer called a schwannoma in the nerves surrounding the heart. In addition, rats exposed to cellphone signals lived longer than rats not exposed. They were especially less prone to a type of inflammatory kidney disease.

It’s still not clear why either thing might happen. The type of radiation that comes from cellphones is very different form the radiation that comes from gamma rays or nuclear energy. But the researchers stress that people are exposed to much lower levels of cellphone radiation than the rats were.