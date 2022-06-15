IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid

Fauci, who has received two booster shots, is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill on May 17, 2022.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, has tested positive for Covid-19, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in a statement Wednesday.

Fauci, 81, who directs the institute, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. His positive result came from a rapid test.

"He is currently experiencing mild symptoms," the institute said in a statement. "Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials."

Earlier this year, Fauci told J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, that the omicron variant would "ultimately find just about everybody." 

This is a developing story.

