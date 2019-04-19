Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 19, 2019, 6:58 PM GMT By Reuters

Generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its generic nasal spray for opioid overdose, the health regulator said.

A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries building in Jerusalem on Dec. 14, 2017 Ammar Awad / Reuters file

This is the first approval of a generic naloxone nasal spray for use in a community setting by individuals without medical training, the FDA said in a statement.

Almost 400,000 people died from an opioid overdose from 1999 to 2017, the regulator said, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA had tentatively approved Teva’s generic naloxone nasal spray in June last year.