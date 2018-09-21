Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Dylan Melancon estimates that he was going 70 miles an hour when he crashed his motorcycle on a hot New Orleans highway this past June.

He wasn’t wearing leathers or other protective clothing. Melancon's virtually unprotected body slid along the concrete at high speed for yards. “I was wearing dress pants and a T-shirt. Afterwards, I was wearing no pants,” the 26-year-old nursing student said.

Melancon had deep burns and abrasions on his knees, elbows, thighs, stomach and back. They were the kind of injuries that usually put people into the hospital for months of painful skin grafts.

Melancon’s doctor instead got permission to treat him with ReCell, a spray-on skin product designed to treat burns with a slurry of the patient’s own skin cells.

“You just spray it on the patient, on the burned area,” said Chris Houchens of the federal government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, which helped pay for its development. The cells in the solution take hold and start to grow, forming a fresh layer of normal skin.

It was experimental then, but the Food and Drug Administration approved ReCell Thursday night. Avita Medical, a small regenerative medicine company, will develop the product for sale in the United States.

It’s the first spray-on skin product to win approval for the U.S. market.

Dylan Melancon Courtesy of Dylan Melancon

Close to half a million people get burns so bad that they need medical treatment, according to the American Burn Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The current standard of care for serious burns is a skin graft. But skin grafts mean cutting away healthy skin to lay over the burns, which results in even more skin to heal. Plus, it’s painful.

“When they took the skin for the grafts, it burned like fire,” said Melancon, who lives in New Orleans. Patients often end up with disfiguring scars both on the burned area and on the skin where the graft was taken from.

Scientists have been working for more than a decade to come up with something better. Spray-on skin is one obvious-sounding solution: take a small skin sample, turn it into a solution, and coat the burnt area with a thin layer of skin cells that can grow back and cover the wound.

Teams are working on 3-D skin printers, spray guns and other technologies to do this. A rival to Avita, RenovaCare, is working on a system called SkinGun that sprays a similar mist of cells onto a wound.

Avita won the race for FDA approval with its ReCell system. To get FDA approval, companies must come up with a unique technology and then show that it works at least as well as, if not better than, the current treatments.

Avita’s system uses a unique combination of enzymes to break down the layers of skin from a piece of tissue, then mix them into a liquid that can be applied to the skin using a low-tech spray syringe.

The ReCell system considerably reduces how much skin must be removed to lay over the burnt surface, said Avita Medical CEO Dr. Mike Perry.