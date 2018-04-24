FDA cracks down in 'blitz' on e-cigarette, Juul sales to kids

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The Food and Drug Administration has launched what it calls a “blitz” to stop convenience stores and other retailers from selling e-cigarettes to underaged kids.

It’s focusing especially on a product called Juul, an e-cigarette that look like a flash drive, and warned 40 stores about selling the product to children under 18.

The agency also persuaded eBay to control listings, and asked the makers of Juul to turn over marketing research and other documents to help explain why the product has so quickly taken off with teens.

“As part of the FDA’s responsibility to protect kids and significantly reduce tobacco-related disease and death, these are the first steps in a new effort aimed at stopping youth use of e-cigarettes,” the FDA said in a statement.

Some of the new electronic nicotine delivery systems “have become wildly popular with kids”, FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

"These products are also more difficult for parents and teachers to recognize or detect. Several of these products fall under the Juul brand, but other brands, such as myblu and KandyPens, that have similar characteristics are emerging," Gottlieb said.

Juul and other products that look like flash drives don’t produce the characteristically visible vapor that other e-cigarette products do. That makes them easy to conceal and more attractive to kids, Gottlieb said.

Last week, public health groups including the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Truth Initiative and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, wrote the FDA to ask the agency to remove Juul from the market until it undergoes FDA review.

“Educators report widespread use of Juul in school bathrooms, hallways and even classrooms,” the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids said in a statement.

The FDA is not going that far but said it would try to stop sales to minors.

“First, we’re announcing that the FDA has been conducting a large-scale, undercover nationwide blitz to crack down on the sale of e-cigarettes — specifically Juul products — to minors at both brick-and-mortar and online retailers,” Gottlieb said.

“The blitz, which started April 6 and will continue to the end of the month, has already revealed numerous violations of the law.”

The FDA said it issued 40 warning letters to various businesses, including 7-11 stores in Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts; vaping retailers and gas station and other convenience stores across the country.

“Today’s action should serve to put retailers on notice to stop selling products to minors,” Gottlieb said.

Advocates welcomed the action but said it did not go far enough.

“Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction but the FDA needs to accelerate its actions when it comes to regulating e-cigarettes like Juul and remove flavors known to entice youth,” said Dave Dobbins of the Truth Initiative, a group that arose out of a multi-state settlement with tobacco makers.

“Keeping e-cigarettes on the market without first evaluating them is putting an entire generation of young people at risk of addiction.”