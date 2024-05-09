FDA issues recall statement after insulin pump-related IOS app causes injuries

The FDA has issued a statement following the Class I recall for an IOS app used in conjunction with insulin pumps after 224 injuries were reported.

The mobile app in question is version 2.7 of t:connect, which functions with the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. While the FDA says the recall is a correction rather than a product removal, more than 86,000 devices have already been recalled in the U.S.

According to the FDA, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., the company behind the app, issued the recall due to an issue with the software which may result in the app crashing and automatically relaunching repeatedly. This leads to excessive Bluetooth communication which could drain the battery life of the insulin pump, causing it to shut down abruptly.

Such a shutdown could delay insulin delivery to the body and cause life-threatening injuries and conditions like hyperglycemia or diabetic ketoacidosis.

The FDA statement said Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. sent all affected users a letter which requested they update the software to version 2.7.1 or later, which is currently available for download in the Apple App Store. Customers are then to complete an online form confirming receipt of the notice and are expected to monitor the pump battery level closely at all times.

The FDA also encourages users to carry backup supplies for insulin delivery should pump failure persist.

Customers with any questions or concerns regarding the recall can reach Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. at (877) 801-6901.