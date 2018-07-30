Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Procedures marketed to improve a woman’s “intimate health” using lasers or ultrasound are not only unapproved, but are also causing burns and other painful damage, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

The FDA has warned seven companies that are promoting their devices for these procedures, and issued a general alert for patients and doctors. The agency has also warned the public against asking for such procedures.

The laser and ultrasound equipment used in these unapproved procedures has FDA approval for removing genital warts, other growths and in operations such as hysterectomies. But they have not been shown to tighten up muscles, increase sexual pleasure or relieve pain during intercourse, the FDA said.

The FDA says it’s received complaints about burns and other damage. In some cases, the procedures are causing the very pain during intercourse that they are being promoted to relieve.

“We’ve recently become aware of a growing number of manufacturers marketing ‘vaginal rejuvenation’ devices to women and claiming these procedures will treat conditions and symptoms related to menopause, urinary incontinence or sexual function,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

“The procedures use lasers and other energy-based devices to destroy or reshape vaginal tissue. These products have serious risks and don’t have adequate evidence to support their use for these purposes. We are deeply concerned women are being harmed.”