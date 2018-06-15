Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Fewer high school students are having sex than ever before, federal health officials reported Thursday. And they’re also less likely than some earlier generations to abuse drugs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual survey on teen behavior finds.

But kids report that bullying at school is common and a third of students report persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, the report finds. One in 10 girls and one out of 28 boys report they’ve been forced to have sex.

“Today’s youth are making better decisions about their health than just a decade ago,” said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, who directs CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention.

“But, some experiences, such as physical and sexual violence, are outside their control and continue at painfully high levels. Their experiences today have powerful implications for their lives tomorrow.”

Every year, the CDC interviews several thousand students, choosing them to provide a nationally representative sample. The CDC cannot check whether the answers are accurate, but says the data these questionnaires generate is as acceptable as any self-reported data can be.

Condom use declining

In 2017, just 39.5 percent of the teenagers surveyed said they had ever had sex, down from 47.8 percent in 2007 and 57 percent in 1988.

Just under 10 percent said they had four or more sexual partners — something that puts people at higher risk of sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and gonorrhea. That compares to nearly 15 percent in 2007.

But barely over half had used a condom the last time they had sex, the survey found. That’s down significantly from 61 percent 10 years ago. Condoms are the only way to protect against most sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) such as gonorrhea and also protect against pregnancy and HIV.