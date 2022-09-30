Hurricane Ian has forced several Florida hospitals to evacuate patients and place staff on lockdown as facilities contend with power outages and critical disruptions to water supply.

Mary Mayhew, CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, said 16 hospitals across the state had evacuated or were in the process of evacuating as of Thursday afternoon.

Some moved patients earlier this week when the hurricane was expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area, she said. Hurricane Ian ultimately made landfall near Fort Myers, about 100 miles south of Tampa Bay, Wednesday.

Emergency responders are concerned about operations in Lee County, where are at least nine hospitals are without water, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said Thursday on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe."

Lee Health, one of the county's largest health systems, has evacuated more 1,000 patients because of the disrupted water supply, Mayhew said.

"A hospital can’t safely care for their patients without water, and they are in the process of working closely with local and state officials to evacuate their patients because it is unclear how soon that water can be restored," Mayhew said.

Physical damage to hospitals limited

Few hospitals have sustained major physical damage, but hurricane winds stripped part of the roof from an intensive care unit at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte on Wednesday. Staff moved critically ill patients to other floors and mopped up the water with towels and plastic bins.

Fawcett said in a statement that it evacuated its sickest patients before the storm made landfall. It was transferring an additional 160 patients to other hospitals after the roof damage caused leaks, it said.

Kindred, a hospital system providing long-term acute care, also evacuated patients from locations in Tampa and St. Petersburg on Wednesday. In total, 44 patients were moved via ambulances to a facility in Central Tampa, said Susan Feeney, Kindred’s division vice president of communications. The hospital is waiting on word from the state about when those patients can be transported back, she said.

"They’re very, very sick patients," Feeney said. "Many of them have multiple chronic conditions, and a very large percentage of our patients are ventilator-reliant."

An Advent Health hospital in Tarpon Springs also transported patients to its sister facilities throughout Tampa Bay on Tuesday evening. The patients are set to return to the Tarpon Springs location Friday, the hospital said in a statement.

Meanwhile, other hospitals are initiating emergency procedures. Flagler Health in St. Johns County went on "soft lockdown" Thursday morning, meaning it is closed to visitors and will not be performing elective procedures.

Erin Wallner, a public information officer at Flagler Health, said around 350 staffers will spend the night on cots. The hospital is equipped with a 2-ton generator in case power goes out and has placed sandbags outside to protect against potential flooding, she said. All doors have been locked, aside from the emergency room entrance.

A bed inside Flagler Health while the hospital is under "soft lockdown." Flagler Health

Wallner said a baby was born during the lockdown.

“We discharged prior to the storm anyone that reasonably could be discharged,” she said. “We had open heart cases that were just done prior to the storm, and they’re here and recovering safely.”

But new injuries from the hurricane could pose an additional challenge, Mayhew said.

“There were hundreds of search and rescue operations underway, so I would absolutely anticipate that our hospitals are starting to see individuals arriving from those search and rescue operations that need hospital care," she said.

Mayhew said damage to the electrical grid could also "have a ripple effect across the healthcare system," since hospitals cannot safely discharge patients to a home or nursing facility that doesn't have power.

An escalating threat to Florida hospitals

Hurricane Ian may be a preview of what Florida hospitals can expect to see in the coming decades.

A study released Thursday from researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health assessed flooding damage to Florida hospitals through the end of the century, assuming less than 3 feet of sea-level rise.

The researchers determined that a Category 2 hurricane — a storm with winds between 96 to 110 mph that can uproot trees or damage roofs — could threaten access to care in more than 60 hospitals across six Florida metropolitan areas (Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Jacksonville and Fort Myers).

In total, at least 21,000 hospital beds were at risk, the report found.

Dr. Aaron Bernstein, the study's senior author and interim director of Harvard Chan C-CHANGE, said that although Florida hospitals have been well-prepared for hurricanes in the past, future storms will likely be more dangerous.

“Fort Myers and the Tampa Bay area have invested a lot in hurricanes. They know hurricanes. People in Florida grew up with them. The problem is that climate change is making hurricanes unlike the ones that people have known," Bernstein said.

One of the biggest challenges to hospital care during a storm is road access, he said.

Bernstein's study predicted that all the roads within a mile of hospitals in Punta Gorda, Florida, were at risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm through the end of the century. In Naples, around 99% of these roads would likely be flooded. And in the Miami metro, it was 72%.

Bernstein said cities tend to build hospitals "in the image of Fort Knox" to prepare for a hurricane by stockpiling supplies and erecting sea walls and submarine doors. But those safeguards aren't as useful if roads are closed, he said: “You can build Fort Knox, but if you can’t get there, what good is it?”

Restricting access to hospitals could have lasting health effects, he added, beyond storm-related deaths.

“When you cut off health care access, any chronic medical condition may get worse because people aren’t getting care," he said. "Even without the care access being totally compromised, we see folks who have the least means really suffering because they’re trying to afford repairing their home or extra expenses and they sacrifice their health.”

A 2019 study found that lung cancer patients who were exposed to a hurricane while receiving radiation had worse survival rates than patients who weren't exposed. The risk of death also increased the longer the disaster stretched on.

Mayhew said Hurricane Ian's aftermath could put vulnerable people in an even more vulnerable position.

“It is going to be weeks before the damage is fully understood, and it may take months to restore the infrastructure," she said. "That level of uncertainty is daunting when it comes to making sure that you’ve got 24/7 healthcare operations up and running.”