Florida’s 6-week abortion ban could set up clash with shield law states

With Florida’s six-week abortion ban now in place, telehealth appointments with out-of-state physicians and mail-order abortion pills could play increasingly important roles in allowing women there to safely end their pregnancies. Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate agree that the practice is likely to be challenged in court, as red states assert their right to curtail abortion and blue states attempt to protect abortion providers.

Although Florida law prohibits telehealth appointments for abortion at any stage of pregnancy, women can still make virtual visits for medication abortions with physicians in other states where the procedure remains legal, said Rachel Rebouché, dean of the Temple University Beasley School of Law in Philadelphia.

Seven states — California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont and Washington — have passed so-called shield laws to protect physicians who provide reproductive health care, regardless of where the patient is located, Rebouché said. Providers in some of those states serve patients across the country, including in states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.

A group called Aid Access already uses out-of-state physicians to provide abortion pills via telehealth to 9,500 women in the United States each month, including up to 800 per month in Florida, founder and executive director Dr. Rebecca Gomperts said.

Medication abortion — which involves a combination of the pills mifepristone and misoprostol — accounted for 63% of all pregnancy terminations in the U.S. in 2023, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion access.

And although the Food and Drug Administration has only allowed abortion pills to be prescribed through telehealth since 2020, 16% of all medication abortions now involve virtual visits or online appointments, says the Society of Family Planning, a research group that supports reproductive rights and abortion. Its data is based on numbers submitted by abortion providers.

The convenience of telehealth abortions has likely fueled the recent increase in abortion, in spite of pregnancy termination being banned in 14 states and tightly restricted in five others, Rebouché said. There were more than 1 million abortions in 2023, the first full year after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the constitutional right to abortion, a 10% increase since 2020 and a 12% increase since 2019, according to Guttmacher.

Opponents of abortion say out-of-state doctors have no right to undermine a state’s laws.

“States have a duty to protect their most vulnerable citizens and their families from harm,” said Erin Hawley, vice president of the Center for Life and Regulatory Practice with the Alliance Defending Freedom. “One state cannot intrude on another state’s efforts to protect the lives and health of its citizens, including the lives and health of unborn children and their families. Pro-abortion states that don’t recognize the basic principle that life is a human right cannot undermine the laws of other states simply because they don’t agree with them.”

A rise in medication abortion

Recognizing the growing popularity of medication abortion, opponents of abortion have been working to curb the use of abortion pills, including their distribution through the mail.

Anti-abortion rights doctors and groups sued the FDA in 2022 in the hope of restricting access to mifepristone. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in March — Hawley argued on behalf of the Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the anti-abortion doctors and groups — and the justices are expected to issue a decision this summer.

As more states restrict abortion, telehealth appointments with out-of-state doctors are likely to become more popular, said Dr. Abigail Aiken, an associate professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. In the first week after Texas passed its six-week abortion ban in 2021, the average number of requests for medication abortion to Aid Access increased from 11 per day to 138 per day.

For many women seeking an abortion, telehealth appointments are more convenient and less expensive than traveling to another state. Abortion is severely limited across the South, and the closest state to Florida with abortion access beyond six weeks is North Carolina, where it is allowed through 12 weeks and six days of pregnancy.

Until last week, Florida had one of the most permissive abortion laws in the South, allowing abortion through 15 weeks of pregnancy. Women throughout the Southeast have traveled to Florida for abortion care. In the first six months of last year, 13% of people undergoing abortions in Florida were from other states, according to the Guttmacher Institute.