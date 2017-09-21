Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who hanged himself last April in a prison cell, had a damaging brain disease linked with repeated concussions, doctors said Thursday.

The examination by Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University School of Medicine showed Hernandez had chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, which can cause loss of memory, impaired judgment and, sometimes, violent behavior.

“Based on characteristic neuropathological findings, Dr. McKee concluded that Mr. Hernandez had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), Stage 3 out of 4, (Stage 4 being the most severe),” Boston University Medical Center said in a statement.

“This diagnosis was confirmed by a second ... neuropathologist. In addition, Mr. Hernandez had early brain atrophy and large perforations in the septum pellucidum, a central membrane.”

McKee’s research has shown the damage could explain seemingly inexplicable behavior, the university said.

“Her research has demonstrated that CTE is associated with aggressiveness, explosiveness, impulsivity, depression, memory loss and other cognitive changes,” it said in a statement.

Hernandez, just 27, was founded hanged in his cell in April. Friends and associates said he had shown no evidence of suicidal intentions but he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of his friend, semipro football player Odin Lloyd. He had just been acquitted in another double slaying.

Just this summer, McKee’s team studied the brains of 202 former football players who had died. They found CTE in 177 of them. The NFL, however, has said little about the matter.

Boston University said it would have no further statement on its findings.