"Since we found that a lot of the foods obtained by employees were free, employers may also want to consider healthy meeting policies to encourage healthy food options at meetings and social events," said Onufrak.

The CDC team used data from a national survey to figure out who is getting goodies in the office break room, and just how much they are gobbling.

“Free food accounted for 71 percent of all calories acquired at work,” Onufrak’s team wrote in a summary of their work.

And when people were asked about what they were getting for free, the snacks were usually high in empty calories, sodium, and refined grains. They rarely included whole grains or fruit.

The usual suspects were pizza, soft drinks, cookies/brownies, cakes and pies, and candy.

Employers can do more to help make sure their workers aren’t killing themselves with kindness, Onufrak said. They can stock vending machines with healthier options and make sure employee cafeterias offer healthful choices.

