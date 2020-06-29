Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Fresh Express issued a voluntary recall of branded and private-label salad products because of possible contamination with Cyclospora, an intestinal parasite that can cause diarrhea. More than 200 illnesses in 30 states and Washington, D.C., have been linked to the bagged salads, which contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrot ingredients.

The recalled products are marked with the letter "Z" at the beginning of the product code, which is on the upper right corner of the front of the package. Those products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots and displaying the product code Z178 or a lower "Z" number are recalled.

A complete list of the recalled salads can be found at the Food and Drug Administration website.

Common symptoms of Cyclospora infection include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection can be treated with antibiotics, and most people recover quickly with treatment.

Anyone who may have a recalled salad at home should discard it immediately and not eat it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are several Cyclospora outbreaks every summer. In 2018, a Cyclospora outbreak linked to McDonald's salad sickened more than 500 people.