But there is some good news. Reasons for hope. Promise that an end is in sight.

"Once we get to the back half of 2021, we can probably begin relaxing" the precautions, said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and current president of Resolve to Save Lives, a global public health initiative.

Highly effective vaccines are imminent. Therapies have been shown to help the sickest patients, and some can even stave off hospitalization in the first place. Testing, once a major blind spot, has become more available.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to make taking on the coronavirus a priority for his administration, particularly during the first 100 days in office.

"In 100 days, we can change the course of disease and change life in America for the better," Biden said at an event Tuesday. But, he added, "my first 100 days won't end the Covid virus. I can't promise that."

Indeed, much more work is needed. NBC News spoke with public health and infectious disease experts about what lies ahead for the first half of 2021 — and how Americans can bring the pandemic to its knees.

'Help is on the way'

On Thursday, an independent committee of experts took a major step forward, recommending that the Food and Drug Administration grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. If the regulatory agency agrees, the first vaccines could be distributed nationwide within the coming week.

"Help is on the way," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said recently on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"Traditionally and historically, highly efficacious and effective vaccines have crushed epidemics like smallpox and polio and measles," Fauci said. "We can do that with the vaccines that are going to be coming online."

Such an achievement is "not a trivial task," said Dr. Ofer Levy, director of the Precision Vaccines Program at the Boston Children's Hospital. "I'm not sure the country has ever done this before."

Even those who are often critical of the Trump administration give Operation Warp Speed — the White House initiative focused on developing vaccines and therapies for Covid-19 — credit for devoting resources to vaccine research to accelerate the historically slow process of vaccine development.

The administration "invested big time in vaccines and medications, telling companies: Go for it, start the manufacturing even before the studies are done, because hopefully some of these will turn out to be keepers," Dr. Richard Besser, president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the CDC, said.

Those bets paid off. The first vaccines in the U.S. are expected to be rolled out imminently, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said Wednesday during a call with journalists that the administration is confident "we will have enough doses for any American who wants a vaccine by the end of the second quarter of 2021."

Last week, Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, predicted that 100 million people could be vaccinated as soon as early spring.