Wanda Bamberg Tia is clearly in good shape.

The 62-year-old dance instructor and fitness coach is obsessive about her health, eating carefully, drinking in moderation and staying away from drugs or smoking. Her kitchen cabinets are loaded with vitamin supplements, health drinks and herbal remedies.

So she was stunned when in early 2017 she was diagnosed with hepatitis C — and probably had been infected for decades.

“I had been feeling a little tired and stressed, but that was not what I expected,” Tia said.

And she was even more distressed to learn that, while there are more than a half-dozen drugs that cure hepatitis, getting health insurance to pay for them can be a challenge.

Hepatitis treatment pits patients against insurance companies and lawmakers against drugmakers. States, which cover a huge number of hepatitis sufferers like Tia, are stuck with some of the biggest bills.

“There are probably a million people who have hepatitis C in the Medicaid world,” said Matt Salo, director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors. “When it costs $64,000 to cure hepatitis C, that’s a great deal. Multiply that by a million people? That’s what made people freak out.”

Tia, covered by Washington, D.C.’s relatively generous Medicaid program, is in the middle of that big budget freak-out. Fighting for her cure has been a months-long battle.

Cure at a gigantic price

As a baby boomer, Tia was at risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone born between 1945 and 1965 get tested for the virus, which can be spread by poorly sterilized medical and dental tools, needles, blood products, tattoos, shared razors and, rarely, through sex.

Wanda Bamberg Tia's current treatment is Vosevi, which is recommended for people who have been treated for hepatitis C but were not cured. Andre Chung / for NBC News

Half of the 3.5 million people who have hepatitis C don’t even know they have it, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases estimates.

The virus causes cirrhosis and liver cancer. Hepatitis C once was incurable and it killed or contributed to the deaths of more than 19,000 people in 2015, the CDC says. Antivirals helped, but not a whole lot.

Newly developed direct-acting antiviral drugs can cure up to 95 percent of patients. But the cure comes at a gigantic price. These drugs are notoriously expensive.

Gilead priced its first new hepatitis C drug, sofosbuvir, at $1,000 per pill, or $84,000 for a three-month course of treatment. Its first combination pill, Harvoni, cost $94,500.

But doctors, the CDC and other organizations said the price tag was worth it — and cheaper in the end than providing liver transplants and other treatments for people dying of cirrhosis or liver cancer.

While it sounds like a simple choice, Tia has found things are much more complicated in real life. Right away, the private insurance company that provides Tia’s Medicaid coverage balked at paying for the priciest drugs.

“We went for Harvoni,” Tia said. “They said no.”