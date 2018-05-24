“We were moving things from one storage unit to the next. At some point we both thought we had moved the baby to the first car,” Holley remembered.

Two kids — two car seats. One facing forward, one facing back, with a high back that protects the infant in a crash, but makes him invisible to anyone in the front.

“We dropped my husband’s car in a parking lot at noon, in June, in Charleston. Then we drove to the park. When I went to take the baby out and put him in a stroller, I screamed, ‘Oh my god, where is the baby?’”

Holley’s moment of terror did not end in tragedy, but on average, 37 kids left in cars die of hyperthermia in the United States every year.

A new study from Arizona State University and the University of California San Diego quantifies just how long it takes for cars to reach killer temperatures in either the sun or the shade.

Researchers ran an experiment, using identical cars left in the sun and the shade at different times of day to discover it doesn't take long for hot cars to reach temperatures high enough to kill children left inside. Vanos, Middel, Poletti, Selover / Arizona State University

It isn’t long on a hot summer day.

The team tested six cars, including two sedans, two economy cars and two minivans.

Left in the sun on a 100-degree day in Arizona, it took just an hour for the interior temperature to hit 116 degrees. Dashboards heated up to a stinging 157 degrees and seats hit 123 degrees in that time.

The shade wasn’t much better. Interior temperatures reached 100 degrees after one hour and seats were 105 degrees.

“These tests replicated what might happen during a shopping trip,” said Nancy Selover, an Arizona State University climatologist and research professor.

“We wanted to know what the interior of each vehicle would be like after one hour, about the amount of time it would take to get groceries. I knew the temperatures would be hot, but I was surprised by the surface temperatures.”