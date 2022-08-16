After poliovirus was found in wastewater in three New York counties, some people have tried to verify that they've gotten all the recommended shots.

Most Americans were vaccinated in early childhood. Kindergarten vaccination rates for polio have hovered around 95% since at least the 2011-12 school year.

But there's no federal database of vaccination records. So if you’re unsure whether you were fully vaccinated against polio, how you retrieve your records depends on where you got your immunizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests asking parents or caregivers, doctors or public health clinics you visited as a child, or previous employers that required immunizations. Schools may also keep records for a couple of years after students graduate.

You can also request records from the health department of the state where you were vaccinated, but the systems for storing and enabling access to that information vary. Here's what to do, state by state.

How to find your polio vaccination record

The CDC recommends that everyone get four doses of the polio vaccine at specific intervals from ages 2 months to 6 years. The shots are required for children entering kindergarten in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., although states allow medical exemptions and, in some cases, religious or philosophical exemptions.

Around 93% of U.S. kindergartners had received four doses of the polio vaccine by the 2020-21 school year, according to the CDC.

Disease experts anticipate that protection lasts for life.

Around 30 states allow you to request records through online forms or mobile apps or to search for records through online portals. Others require you to submit requests form by fax, email or mail. That means some people can access their records right away, but others have to wait days or weeks.

Here's how to access your vaccination record, according to each state health department:

Even if you submit a request, a state may not have your records if you were vaccinated before its immunization registry was created. Texas’ registry, for instance; was created in 1999; New York’s dates to 2008 and South Carolina’s to 2014.

Several health departments said they haven't detected any upticks in requests for polio vaccination records since the virus was found in New York. Health departments in Ohio and Los Angeles County said there had been no increases, while Texas' health department said it is seeing the typical increase that comes with back-to-school season.

If you can't find your records, it's safe to repeat vaccinations, according to the CDC. The agency recommends that people talk to their doctors about whether they should get vaccinated against polio again. Doctors may also recommend antibody tests to determine whether you've been vaccinated.

People who weren't vaccinated for polio should get their shots as soon as possible, according to the CDC. Unvaccinated people over age 4 should get three doses instead of four. Three doses are 99% effective against severe polio, which is characterized by paralysis and can be fatal in 2% to 10% of cases.