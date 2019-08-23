Breaking News Emails
An Illinois resident who was recently hospitalized with severe respiratory issues after vaping has died.
The death comes as reports of illnesses from vaping are growing around the country, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing this week more than 149 possible cases of severe lung illness from vaping products in 15 states, including California, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York and Texas.
The only thing linking the cases is that the patients all reported using vaping products that contain either nicotine or THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
In Illinois, details were not immediately available about the person who died so as to protect the person's identity, the state health department said in a press release on Friday.
"The investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared as it is available," the department wrote.
The head of the American Vaping Association said it is vapes sold on the street that contain THC or other illegal drugs — not nicotine-vaping products — that are causing people to fall ill.
"We continue to call on the CDC and FDA to not only promptly investigate these incidents, but also act to ensure that adult smokers know that nicotine vaping products remain a far safer alternative to smoking," the group's president, Gregory Conley, said in a statement.
The number of people taken to Illinois hospitals with respiratory problems after vaping has doubled in the past week to 22 individuals ranging in age from 17 to 38, the state said, adding that it is also investigating another 12 cases.
“The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming and we must get the word out that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous,” said the health department's director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, in the release.
People who vape have complained of symptoms including shortness of breath, fatigue, and cough. Others have reported vomiting and diarrhea, according to the state health department. Symptoms usually worsened before the person went to the hospital.
Health officials in Illinois are working with other agencies to determine what vaping products were being used by those who have fallen ill and where they were obtained.
Across the country in Colorado, the state health department confirmed that at least one person has a severe lung illness linked to vaping, according to the Denver Post. That is the first confirmed case in the state.
In Minnesota, the chief medical officer for Children's Minnesota, a pediatric health system, previously told NBC News that four teenagers were hospitalized with what doctors initially believed was a bad respiratory infection, like pneumonia, but their symptoms worsened.
The medical officer said the patients were having lung issues and some needed assistance with their breathing.
The Minnesota Department of Health said in a press release on Thursday that the state has 15 possible cases of severe lung illnesses related to vaping. Not all of the cases have been confirmed and some remain under investigation, the agency said.
In Wisconsin, a 26-year-old man started to feel ill and was hospitalized after taking a couple of hits from a new vape cartridge. Dylan Nelson of Burlington, Wisconsin, eventually had to be put into a medically induced coma after his lungs started filling with liquid.
He has since been released and is recovering.
His brother, Patrick DeGrave, said that Nelson purchased the cartridge off the street and not from a reputable shop.
"You don't know if you're buying something from a middleman that picked it up from a dispensary or if you're buying it from somebody who has tampered with it and made their own mixture," he said. "You literally don't know what you're inhaling into your body."
The CDC said that in many cases people reported that they used a product containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, before their symptoms began.
"No specific product has been identified in all cases, nor has any product been conclusively linked to illnesses," the CDC said in its press release.