The team detected influenza virus from 76 percent of the fine aerosol particles they tested and 40 percent of the coarser particles. they cultured virus from 39 percent of the fine aerosols.

“Thus, sneezing does not appear to make an important contribution to influenza virus shedding in aerosols. Sneezing might make a contribution to surface contamination,” the team wrote in their report, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Milton says the findings will be controversial. “Right now, the scientific community is just not on the same page about this,” he said.

Related: Researchers take step towards a better flu vaccine

The CDC advises that flu spreads in droplets when people cough, sneeze or talk, and that they travel for a distance of about 6 feet.

“These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Less often, a person might also get flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth or nose,” the CDC says.

Different viruses spread in different ways. Measles is extremely infectious and can be spread in the air even hours after an infected person has left the room. Ebola, on the other hand, is not easily spread and requires close contact with an infected person's body fluids.

This study, combined with others, suggests flu can also spread like measles does — in much smaller droplets suspended in the air.

“You can generate infectious aerosols with breathing. That is important for people to know." “You can generate infectious aerosols with breathing. That is important for people to know."

The next step is to close up two people, one healthy, one infected, in a room to see if people can be infected at a distance. Milton’s doing a real-life experiment using dormitory roommates.

Allison Aiello, a professor of epidemiology at the University of North Carolina, also studies how flu spreads and says the findings sound reasonable.

“You can generate infectious aerosols with breathing. That is important for people to know,” said Aiello, who was not involved in the study.

“We know that respiratory infections are easily transmitted,” she added.

While a lot is known about how viruses such as measles spread, flu is harder to study, she said. That’s in part because there are so many strains, and the virus is prone to mutations that change its virulence and transmissibility.

Related: Cold medications may help spread flu

'It's still worth getting the vaccine'

Aiello says she carries a surgical mask to pop on in airplanes and other close quarters when she hears people coughing and sneezing. She said she might wear it more often now, based on the findings.

All experts on flu say washing hands frequently is a very important way to protect yourself and others. So is staying home when sick.