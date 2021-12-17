J&J, Sinopharm and Sputnik V Covid shots not as effective against omicron variant, study finds

Covid-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, China’s Sinopharm and Russia’s Sputnik V shot are not as effective against the new omicron variant, according to a new study.

The study also found the decrease was less pronounced for vaccinated individuals who were previously infected with the virus.

The omicron variant has raised concerns regarding its ability to evade protection provided by widely-used vaccines, with drugmakers tailoring their shots to target the variant while testing the effectiveness of their existing shots.

Vaccines from Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer and partner BioNTech retained activity against omicron, but the antibody response was greatly reduced when compared with the original virus strain first detected in China, the study found.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.