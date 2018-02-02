Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Smoking just one single cigarette a day can significantly raise your risk of heart disease and stroke, researchers say in a new report.

While it’s better to cut down than to smoke heavily, the study contradicts the common belief that cutting way down also reduces risk quite a bit.

For men, smoking one cigarette a day on average raised the risk of heart disease by 48 percent over a non-smoker. Matt Cardy / Getty Images file

In fact, cutting back from a pack a day just one cigarette a day only lowers the heart health risks a little bit, Allan Hackshaw at the UCL Cancer Institute at University College London and colleagues found.

Their findings could be important as federal regulators in the U.S. consider how to regulate e-cigarettes and new “heat not burn” cigarette products. Makers tout them as ways to help smokers cut back and lower their health risks.

“We have shown that a large proportion of the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke comes from smoking only a few cigarettes,” Hackshaw’s team wrote in the British Medical Journal’s online publication The BMJ.

“This has important consequences for smokers who believe that light smoking carries little or no harm.”

Hackshaw’s team went back through all the credible health studies they could find dating back to 1946. They looked at how many cigarettes people reported smoking and looked at what happened to those smokers.