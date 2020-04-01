LIVE COVERAGE

Image: People line up at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing station at Bondi Beach in Sydney
People line up at a COVID-19 testing station at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Monday.

As many as 240,000 people in the U.S. could die from COVID-19 — and that's with strict social distancing measures in place, one of the government’s top doctors warned Tuesday.

Without intervention, between 1.5 and 2.2 million could die, warned Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

The disease has already killed more than 3,860 and infected nearly 187,000 in the United States, according to NBC News’ tally.

In politics, former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested Tuesday that there may not be a physical Democratic National Convention this year because of the pandemic.

Phil Helsel

2m ago / 8:00 AM UTC

Biden suggests there may not be physical Democratic convention

There may not be a physical Democratic national convention this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested Tuesday.

"It's hard to envision that," Biden told MSNBC's Brian Williams when asked whether he could see prominent Democrats from around the county gathering in an arena for the convention, which is scheduled for July.

Conventions, primaries and elections have been held during times of national crisis in the past, said Biden, who said officials should listen to the scientists when making decisions. 

"The fact is, it may have to be different," Biden said. "My guess is, there's going to be a great deal more absentee balloting, we used to call it, but paper ballots." He also said that the situation could change by then.

Biden has had a surge of primary victories, but his rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is still in the race.  Sanders earlier this week told "Late Night" host Seth Myers that "there is a path" to the nomination, though "admittedly a narrow path."

Biden: Coronavirus may alter U.S. voting and Democratic convention

April 1, 202002:33
