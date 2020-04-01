As many as 240,000 people in the U.S. could die from COVID-19 — and that's with strict social distancing measures in place, one of the government’s top doctors warned Tuesday.
The disease has already killed more than 3,860 and infected nearly 187,000 in the United States, according to NBC News’ tally.
In politics, former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested Tuesday that there may not be a physical Democratic National Convention this year because of the pandemic.
And overseas, Spain's daily death toll reached a new high on Wednesday, with 864 fatalities in one day, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.
Live Blog
Humanitarian bodies push for protection of refugees, stateless during crisis
International humanitarian organizations warned that the health of refugees, migrants and stateless people must be protected during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
As countries close down borders, migrants and refugees must be ensured equal access to health services and be included in national responses to COVID-19, the United Nations' refugee agency, the World Health Organization and the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.
The organizations said that unsanitary conditions in overcrowded camps, makeshift shelters and detention centers, is a cause for worry.
Spain sets grim record for daily death toll as cases top 100,000
Spain reached two grim milestones on Wednesday as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections passed 100,000, and the number of deaths in one day reached a new high, the Health Ministry reported.
The spike of 864 fatalities has brought the country's death toll to 9,053, while the total confirmed cases have risen to 102,1136. Spain's death toll is second highest in the world following Italy, while the number of people infected is behind only the U.S. and Italy.
The rate of new infections had slowed from the previous day, suggesting that the spread of the virus is stabilizing.
Loss of smell, taste strong predictors for COVID-19, U.K. researchers find
The loss of smell and taste has been reported by as many as 59 percent of coronavirus patients in the United Kingdom, signaling it could be a strong predictor of the disease, according to research by King's College London.
The findings shared with NBC News on Wednesday are based on data submitted between March 24 and 29 to a tracking app launched by the university to better understand COVID-19. Loss of smell and taste has been increasingly reported by patients worldwide, but are not yet considered key symptoms by the World Health Organization pending more evidence.
Other indicators of the virus include tiredness and fatigue that was reported by 53 percent of people, a persistent cough among nearly 29 percent of respondents, shortness of breath among 28 percent of respondents and fever among 10.5 percent of respondents.
Strong social distancing on display at Japan's Defense Ministry
Saudi Arabia urges Muslim pilgrims to put off making plans for Hajj
Saudi Arabia has told Muslim pilgrims around the world to hold off on making arrangements to attend the annual Hajj pilgrimage, set to take place in July, while the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
"Saudi Arabia cares for the health of all Muslims coming to the Kingdom therefore we have asked Islamic countries not to issue Hajj contracts yet until the situation becomes clear," the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah tweeted on Tuesday.
The annual pilgrimage to Mecca last year attracted about 2.5 million people from countries around the world.
Wuhan shoppers find new ways of buying food as COVID-19 restrictions ease
China releases data on coronavirus patients with no symptoms
China reported 130 new coronavirus cases who aren't showing symptoms but risk spreading the disease, as part of new data being released as of Wednesday on asymptomatic patients.
There are a total of 1,367 asymptomatic patients under clinical observation, which despite the new cases, is down by 174 people from the previous day, according to health officials. There were also 36 new confirmed cases of people infected with COVID-19, 35 of which had traveled abroad.
The new data comes as China begins to lift lockdown measures at the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, where residents fear a resurgence of the disease.
Sweden defies lockdown trend, bets on citizens acting responsibly
Sweden has bucked with the government leaving it up to individuals to act responsibly and decide whether to stay home or not. Restrictions that are in place are far more liberal compared with those of the nation's neighbors.
Public gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited but there are no restrictions on private meetings, meaning parties and corporate events can still go ahead. Libraries and swimming pools remain open.
The authorities have instead advised the public to practice social distancing and to work from home, where possible, and urged those over the age of 70 to self-isolate as a precaution. In other words, the country has staked its bets on people acting responsibly.
Coronavirus greatest test since creation of U.N., says Guterres
The head of the United Nations António Guterres warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic is the "greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations.”
The U.N. Secretary-General called for "global solidarity," underscoring that developed countries must help less developed ones bear the social and economic impacts of COVID-19 or “face the nightmare of the disease spreading like wildfire in the global South."
“Let us remember that we are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world”, he said, launching a report on Tuesday. The U.N. was "fully mobilized" to support countries with issues from unemployment, debt alleviation to health systems, he added.
Russia sends plane loaded with medical supplies to the U.S.
Russian medical supplies head to U.S. to help combat coronavirusApril 1, 202000:37
A Russian military transport plane departed Moscow this morning for the U.S., loaded with medical supplies to assist in the fight against coronavirus.
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the supplies in a phone call with President Donald Trump on Monday, the U.S. president said at a press conference later that day. On Wednesday Russia loaded up a large An-124 cargo plane — the Russian military’s largest — and dispatched it to the U.S.
The move is seen by some as a propaganda stunt amid reports of mask shortages in stores across Russia as new case numbers continue to grow and cities go into lockdown. As of Tuesday, Russian health officials had reported 2,337 cases and 17 deaths.
Italy's epidemic approaching 'plateau,' health official says
Italy's coronavirus outbreak is approaching a plateau, proving lockdown measures to stop the spread of the virus are working, the head of the country's National Institute of Health said on Tuesday.
“The plateau is the stage in which the contagion remains stable for a certain period," Silvio Brusaferro said in a press conference on Tuesday. "Today the contagion index is at 1. It means that every person infects another one. We have to wait for this index to go under 1 and to approach the zero level."
Brusaferro warned it doesn't mean that the nation, which has seen more than 12,000 deaths from the virus, can lower its guard, adding that it's "difficult to imagine a cancelation of the restrictive measures in the short term”.