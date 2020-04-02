Live coronavirus updates: U.S. death toll nears 5,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Window lights are illuminated in the shape of a heart at the InterContinental San Francisco Hotel
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. neared 5,000 early Thursday, according to NBC News' tally, and there were more than 240,000 confirmed cases. Globally, more than 47,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Officials across the country have continued tightening restrictions to try and slow the spread of the virus. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state after refusing to implement statewide social distancing guidelines, and the mayor of Los Angeles told everyone to start wearing masks.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration backtracked Wednesday evening on new rules, saying Social Security recipients won't have to file a tax return to receive a payment.

