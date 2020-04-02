The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. neared 5,000 early Thursday, according to NBC News' tally, and there were more than 240,000 confirmed cases. Globally, more than 47,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Officials across the country have continued tightening restrictions to try and slow the spread of the virus. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state after refusing to implement statewide social distancing guidelines, and the mayor of Los Angeles told everyone to start wearing masks.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration backtracked Wednesday evening on new rules, saying Social Security recipients won't have to file a tax return to receive a payment.
Leaders in Hawaii ask Trump to halt inbound travel
A trio of Hawaiian mayors asked President Donald Trump on Wednesday to halt nonessential out-of-state travel to the islands.
In a letter to the president, Kirk Caldwell of Honolulu, Derek Kawakami of Kauai and Mike Victorino of Maui argued the move would slow the spread of coronavirus, which has caused one death in a state with 258 cases. Caldwell said a majority of those cases were "travel-related."
"Now is not the time for leisurely travel," Kawakami said.
On Tuesday, Gov. David Ige ordered those traveling between islands to self-quarantine for 14 days.