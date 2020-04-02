The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. topped 5,000 on Thursday, according to NBC News' tally, and nearly 240,000 cases have been confirmed across the country. Globally, more than 1,000,000 people have tested positive and more than 50,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In the United States, government relief payments will begin the week of April 13 — although people who don’t have direct deposit on file with the Internal Revenue Service may have to wait months for checks to arrive, according to a memo obtained by NBC News.
The economic fallout from the pandemic accelerated with a record 6.6 million jobless claims filed last week.
The naval captain who sounded the alarm on a COVID-19 outbreak aboard his aircraft carrier was relieved by the Navy on Thursday.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not doing — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
With U.S. border work on track, rural towns fear virus spread
BILLINGS, Mont. — Major construction projects moving forward along the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico are raising fears the coronavirus could race through temporary work camps and spread to rural communities unable to handle an outbreak.
Despite a clampdown on people’s movements in much of the country, groups of workers travel every day from camps in New Mexico to build President Donald Trump’s border wall.
Along the northern border, a Canadian company says it will start work this month on the disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline, another Trump-supported project that could bring thousands of workers to rural communities in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Residents, tribal leaders and state officials have warned that the influx of outsiders could make problems worse in rural areas with little or no medical infrastructure capable of dealing with a surge of infections. The border wall and pipeline are exempt from stay-at-home restrictions intended to reduce the virus’s spread.
Florida rapper in jail on murder charges tests positive
A Florida rapper charged with murdering two friends has tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting trial in Broward County Jail.
Jamell Demons, who goest by YNW Melly, will seek restricted release “in hopes of better care,” according to Demons’ Instagram. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said earlier that two inmates at the facility had tested positive, NBC Miami reported. Authorities did not identify them.
Demons, 20, was charged last year with first-degree murder in the killings of Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, and Anthony Williams, 21. He pleaded not guilty.
Experts have warned that the virus could wreak havoc on America's jails and prisons, where inmates are in close quarters, ventilation can be poor and basic germ-fighting tools can be rare.
Photo: California's deserted beaches
Louisiana extends stay-at-home through April 30
Louisiana governor extends stay-at-home through April 30April 2, 202002:36
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state will be extending the stay-at-home order through April 30, staying in line with federal government guidance.
Roy Moore to advise Louisiana pastor arrested for violating coronavirus orders
Conservative lightning rod Roy Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama's high court, took to the pulpit on Thursday to back a Louisiana church defying state orders against mass gatherings.
Moore appeared at Life Tabernacle Church to lend his support and advice to pastor Tony Spell, who faces misdemeanor charges for his continued flouting of state bans on large gatherings, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is no more clear violation of the First Amendment than this prohibition to assemble in a church," said Moore.
New York City burials delayed due to surging coronavirus deaths
The surge in coronavirus-related deaths in New York City is overwhelming funeral homes, leading to delays in burials lasting upwards of one week.
Numerous calls to funeral home and cemetery directors painted a growing crisis in the “aftercare industry.” Two directors said some hospitals have limited hours for pick up of the deceased, slowing the funeral homes' ability to retrieve the dead. In other cases, hospitals are delayed in filing the needed paperwork to authorize a body’s release for burial, the directors said.
Private jet industry touts new coronavirus tax break
The private jet industry got a big tax break in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Trump on March 27. Now it's using the tax break as a marketing pitch.
“Great news!” said a marketing email sent Thursday from Paramount Business Jets based in Leesburg Virginia. “The new CARES Act, recently signed by the President, waives all Federal Excise Tax (7.5% FET) on all domestic trips, as well as the segment fees associated with those flights.”
The company boasts a “portfolio” of 4,000 “luxurious” jets, and its email adds that not only is private jet travel now cheaper, it’s also “a much safer way of flying.”
Fact check: Biden claims Trump is holding up stimulus checks
On a livestream today, Joe Biden suggested that coronavirus checks were being held up by the president.
“No American should have to wait a single minute so Donald Trump can put his signature on a physical check,” the front-runner for the Democratic nomination said on Thursday. “It isn’t about him, it’s about families that need the cash now.”
Biden is possibly referring to a recent Wall Street Journal report from late last week. The paper reported that according to an administration official, the president had told people he wanted his signature to appear on the direct payment checks. Though that would be unusual, there's no evidence that’s actually holding up payments.
Trump administration officials have said the money will go out via direct deposit and physical check within weeks, but logistical and technological issues are expected to delay many of the payments. "if we have your information, you’ll get it within two weeks," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday during the White House briefing.
Disney announces employee furloughs
The Walt Disney Company will start to furlough employees this month in order to curb the severe economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.
Disney said the furlough process would begin on April 19 and that "all impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the duration of the furlough period," with full access to healthcare benefits.
The company did not say how many employees would be affected by the furloughs, but the move is expected to impact all theme park and cruise employees given that those businesses have been suspended entirely.
Disney is only the latest American company that has been forced to take severe cost-cutting measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Retailers like Macy's and Gap have furloughed employees, as has the newspaper giant Gannett Media.
The coronavirus crisis has turned NYC into a warzone for first-responders: EMS chief
The head of New York City’s Emergency Medical Services department described the five boroughs as a war zone amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our EMTs and our paramedics, all our first responders in fact including all our healthcare providers, are really on the front lines of this thing and they are doing a tremendous job, but they’re fighting,” EMS chief Lillian Bonsignore told NBC News. “This is a war. We consider this a war, and they're our soldiers and unfortunately they're not immune to this virus and many of them are getting sick."
Bonsignore said the coronavirus outbreak triggered an unprecedented volume of 911 calls.
“I'll tell you I've been in this profession for about 30 years, so three decades, and I've never seen anything like this in my whole career or in my life for that matter,” she said.