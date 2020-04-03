In the coming days, the White House is expected to urge Americans who live in areas of high coronavirus transmission to wear cloth face coverings to help reduce the spread of infection, NBC News reported Thursday night.
As the disease sweeps New York City, first responders are reeling from 'unprecedented' call volumes and working multiple double shifts.
Meanwhile, the U.S. recorded more than 1,000 deaths between Thursday and Friday, according to NBC News' tally. Globally, more than 1,000,000 people have tested positive, and more than 53,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Oprah Winfrey to donate $10 million to coronavirus relief in U.S.
Entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey has pledged to donate $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts in the U.S., she announced on Thursday.
Winfrey did not specify where the bulk of her donation would go but confirmed on her social media accounts that $1 million would be donated to America's Food Fund, to help feed local communities and combat food insecurity during the crisis.
"I know there are many of us looking for ways to help," she wrote on Instagram. "I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up."
Crowded in refugee camps, Rohingya in Bangladesh vulnerable to virus
Aid workers are bracing for a possible outbreak of the coronavirus in one of the world's largest refugee camps in Bangladesh, with officials warning that containing the disease among more than 1 million tightly packed Rohingya will be a daunting task.
With about 103,600 people per square mile living in plastic shacks side by side — which is more than 40 times the average density of Bangladesh — the refugees are dangerously exposed to the virus. Each shack is barely 100 square feet and many are overcrowded with up to 12 people.
There have been no reported cases of infection in the camps yet, but officials remain concerned. Rohingya people fled Myanmar after a military-led crackdown in 2017, and were forced into squalid camps across the border in Bangladesh — a country that is currently under a lockdown until April 11.
Singapore tightens restrictions and closes workplaces, schools
Singapore will close schools and most workplaces for a month starting on Monday, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Friday, as part of stricter measures to stop the virus outbreak.
Essential services and key economic sectors will remain open on the island nation.
Singapore’s coronavirus infections — both imported and domestic — have risen sharply in recent weeks and topped 1,000 this week, according to the Singapore Ministry of Health. It reported its fifth death on Friday.
Italy likely to extend lockdown to May 1, official says
Italy's lockdown is likely to last until May 1, the head of Italy’s Civil Protection Agency, Angelo Borrelli, said at a press conference on Thursday evening.
The country is now in its fourth week of lockdown and the restrictions have now been officially extended until at least April 13. The government is working on a new decree to boost the economy and support businesses severely hit by the emergency, local media reported on Friday.
Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, has more than 115,000 confirmed cases as of Friday.
African continent faces 'existential threat,' health official says
Africa faces a continent-wide crisis from the coronavirus, according to a senior pan-African health official. Dr. John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control, told a press briefing Wednesday that the virus was "an existential threat to our continent," and posed unprecedented challenges.
As of early Thursday there had been 7,028 COVID-19 cases confirmed across the African Union, as well as 284 deaths, and 561 recoveries by region. Just four of the 54 African Union member states are yet to report any cases.
Nkengasong told the press conference that several African nations could see 10,000 cases each by the end of the month, following the trajectory of the disease in Europe.
Elton John, Paul McCartney among British celebrities cheering health workers
British celebrities lined up to thank Britain's National Health Service for its work during the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.
Sports star David Beckham, musicians Elton John and Paul McCartney and actors Kate Winslet and Eddie Redmayne were among the celebrities who held up posters and voiced their thanks to hospital staff across the country.
The move was part of a #ThankyouThursday campaign that sees Britons stand outside their homes, on balconies and in windows to applaud healthcare workers each week.
Funeral directors overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll
As the coronavirus pandemic threatens more communities, funeral directors say they can’t keep up with the growing death toll that has already claimed more than 5,000 lives in the United States.
Death care workers are considered essential in many states with stay-at-home orders. But with panic buyers hoarding cleaning products, like bleach and disinfectant, and personal protective equipment in short supply, funeral workers are fighting for more safeguards.
In New York, which has the most confirmed coronavirus cases anywhere in the U.S., funeral directors say they can’t keep up with demand.