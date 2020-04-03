In the coming days, the White House is expected to urge Americans who live in areas of high coronavirus transmission to wear cloth face coverings to help reduce the spread of infection, NBC News reported Thursday night.
As the disease sweeps New York City, first responders are reeling from "unprecedented" call volumes and working multiple double shifts.
Meanwhile, the U.S. recorded more than 1,000 deaths between Thursday and Friday, according to NBC News' tally. Globally, more than 1,000,000 people have tested positive, and more than 55,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live Blog
The Week in Pictures: Coronavirus tightens vise around the globe
The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 1 million. See more powerful images of the impact of the virus here.
Two more federal inmates dead from coronavirus
Two more federal inmates have died of the coronavirus, officials said Friday, raising the toll to seven.
Wallace Holley, Jr., 56, died Thursday, seven days after he suffered respiratory failure at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale in Louisiana. Holley, who was serving a 28-year sentence for several charges including armed robbery, had pre-existing conditions, officials said.
Margarito Garcia-Fragoso, 65, who was held at Federal Satellite Low Institution Elkton in Ohio, also died on Thursday after being hospitalized six days earlier. He was serving a 10 1/2 year sentence on drug and weapons charges. Officials said Garcia-Fragoso also had pre-existing conditions.
Of the seven inmate deaths across the system, five were held at Oakdale and two at Elkton.
N.J. to fly flags at half-staff to honor coronavirus victims
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that all flags on state buildings across the Garden State be flown at half-staff indefinitely to honor coronavirus victims.
“COVID-19 has taken far too many relatives, friends, and loved ones in New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “This virus has affected every corner of our state, and as we continue to work to break the back of this pandemic, we recognize those who have been lost to this terrible illness and all those affected by it. Many families cannot hold funerals for their loved ones at this time. By doing this, we remind them that their losses are not forgotten.”
As of Friday, the death toll in New Jersey was 646 with 29,895 total cases.
CNN's Brooke Baldwin says she's tested positive for the coronavirus
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin said in an Instagram post on Friday that despite her following the social distancing guidelines and "doing ALL the things we're being told to do," she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon," she wrote."Chills, aches, fever."
Baldwin said she has no underlying conditions and feels like she's "one of the lucky ones."
"I look forward to being on [television] and seeing you real soon. And shoutout to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now," she said, ending her post with a touching message to singer Bill Withers, who died Monday from heart complications.
"I am listening to Bill Withers on repeat. I knew him, adored him and will miss him," Baldwin said.
Fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has also tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, he said he was "doing pretty well, all things considered."
Rogue paddleboarder arrested at California beach
A rogue paddleboarder who disobeyed Los Angeles County orders to stay off the beach was arrested on Thursday, officials said.
Deputies at the Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff's station needed the help of a county sheriff's boat, dispatched from down the shore in Marina del Rey, to direct the paddleboarder back to land after spending at least 30 minutes on the water, officials said. Once the boat arrived, the paddleboarder complied and swam to shore.
He was arrested for disobeying a lifeguard and failing to obey a lawful order. After he was booked at a sheriff's station, he was booked and released on a promise to appear.
The county shut down all beaches and hiking trails last week as part of the effort to keep Southern California residents at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Massive hospital ship in NYC has only about 20 patients, but mayor says it will be full 'very soon'
De Blasio: Not enough ventilators for next week
A massive U.S. Navy hospital ship that was brought to New York City to help overwhelmed hospitals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic had only 20 patients, first reported by NBC News Thursday night.
But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday he expects the number of patients on the 1,000-bed USNS Comfort to "change very rapidly."
"I talked to our colleagues in the Navy. I don’t have a question in my mind that number’s going to change very rapidly,” de Blasio said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“I’m sure that ship will be very full soon," he continued. "They have to be smart about what cases they take and create a protocol that’s going to work because it’s going to get very busy, very quickly next week. So I’m convinced over the next few days they’ll be prepared and they'll be filling up."
A second hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, was sent to Los Angeles.
Photo: Video call with relatives from a hospital bed
Watch sailors cheer Navy captain relieved of command after raising alarm on coronavirus
Watch sailors cheer Navy captain relieved of command after raising alarm on coronavirus
A cheering and applauding crowd of sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt can be seen in videos saying goodbye to their captain, who was relieved of command after he raised concerns about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship in a letter that was leaked to the news media.
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the ship's commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, who was ousted Thursday, "demonstrated extremely poor judgment" in the middle of a crisis. The Roosevelt is an aircraft carrier with a crew of nearly 5,000,
A video posted to Twitter shows sailors chanting "Cap-tain Cro-zier" as he disembarked. The user who uploaded the Twitter video captioned it, in part: "Wrongfully relieved of command but did right by the sailors."
New York closes in on 3,000 deaths as Cuomo says he will order redistribution of ventilators
As the number of deaths from coronavirus approaches 3,000 in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he would sign an executive order authorizing the National Guard to take and redistribute ventilators and personal protective equipment.
The announcement comes a day after Cuomo said the state would run out of available ventilators in six days at the current rate of use.
The governor said ventilators would be taken from health care facilities that don't need them now and redistributed to those that do. Health care centers where ventilators are taken for redistribution would either get them back later or be paid for them, he said.
New York's deaths from the virus stood Friday morning at 2,935, an increase of 562 in one day. That compares to increases of 432 deaths on Thursday and 391 on Wednesday.
The state's total number of coronavirus cases is 102,863, up by 10,482.
New York City has 57,159 of those cases, an increase of 5,350. Once again Long Island had troubling increases in positively tested cases, Cuomo said. Nassau County's cases rose by 1,437 to 12,024, and Suffolk County's increased by 1,408 to 10,154.
Cuomo says he spoke to Pelosi, will work with her on next relief bill
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Friday morning about the next piece of legislation that Congress could consider to aid struggling states in the coronavirus fight.
Pelosi is working on boosting financial assistance to states in the next measure and Cuomo said she “fully understands” the needs of state and local governments. Cuomo said that he will work with the speaker and New York’s congressional legislation on what his state needs from federal relief legislation.
“She understands my position on how New York was short-changed in the last bill,” Cuomo said during his daily news conference in Albany.
New York's death toll hit 2,935 as of Friday, an increase of 562 deaths.